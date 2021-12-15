Emerald Advisers LLC Has $46.36 Million Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,436 shares during the quarter. Everi makes up approximately 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Everi worth $46,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after buying an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everi by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 81,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 126,710 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. 6,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,660 shares of company stock worth $2,745,351. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

