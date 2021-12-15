Emerald Advisers LLC Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,623 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Visteon by 221,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of VC traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. 2,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

