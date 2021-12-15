Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 8,340 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Rapid7 makes up approximately 2.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.06% of Rapid7 worth $66,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,829. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

