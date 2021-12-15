Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,028 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $35,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. 19,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

