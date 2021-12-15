Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 13,870 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. TriNet Group accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.61% of TriNet Group worth $38,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in TriNet Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.21. The stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,495 shares of company stock worth $7,821,902. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

