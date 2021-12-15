EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EME stock opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.