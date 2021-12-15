Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Major Shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. Buys 24,200 Shares

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $79,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 13,207 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,469.69.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 34,146 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,706.18.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 9,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00.

ELYS stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 4.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELYS. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.