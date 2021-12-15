Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as low as C$0.95. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 193,435 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.48 million and a P/E ratio of -14.92.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.