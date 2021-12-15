Elaine K. Sorg Sells 6,458 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,379,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

