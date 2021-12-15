Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after buying an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INNV shares. William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

INNV opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

