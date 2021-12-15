Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $232,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $687.71 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.