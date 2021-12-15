EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) & M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Head-To-Head Review

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EchoStar and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

EchoStar currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.15%. Given EchoStar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 7.56% 1.39% 0.75% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.19 -$40.15 million $1.64 15.75 M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar.

Summary

EchoStar beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

