Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ETN opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

