EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $244.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

EGP stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $215.74. 254,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,451. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $219.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.39.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 275,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

