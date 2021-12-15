EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,451. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $219.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.39.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

