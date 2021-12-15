Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Eagle Materials has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $161.06 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $97.08 and a 1 year high of $166.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

