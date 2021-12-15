Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $201.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.31 and its 200 day moving average is $208.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

