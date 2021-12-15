E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 4,492,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.90. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Hantman bought 6,280 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,280 shares of company stock worth $801,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,237,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

