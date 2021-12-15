Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Dycom Industries also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

