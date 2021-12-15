DX (Group)’s (DX) “Under review” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON DX opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.41. DX has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of £146.29 million and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn purchased 529,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £95,364.18 ($126,026.40).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

