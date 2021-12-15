DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,067,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:KTF opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.