Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 44.38 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.88. The stock has a market cap of £159.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.91. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.70) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Duke Royalty news, insider Neil A. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.56), for a total transaction of £105,000 ($138,760.41).

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

