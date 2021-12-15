DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Increases Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

DTE stock opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

