Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,880 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,424. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

