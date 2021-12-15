Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the November 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 6,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

