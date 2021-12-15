DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 921.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DBL stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,394. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,134,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 210,796 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4,743.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,619 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $997,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the period.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

