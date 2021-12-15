DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 921.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DBL stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,394. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
