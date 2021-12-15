DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Reaches $0.0210 on Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $351,315.31 and $569.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033371 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 161.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 16,697,554 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

