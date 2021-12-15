Ditto (DITTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,183.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $1,183.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.78 or 0.07863290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.35 or 1.00426964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

