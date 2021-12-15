Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Up 13.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) rose 13.9% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 634,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 613,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Specifically, Director William Murray John bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 452,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$837,125.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 41.84 and a quick ratio of 41.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

