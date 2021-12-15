discoverIE Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.35 (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DSCV opened at GBX 959 ($12.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,031.65. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.20 ($7.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,274 ($16.84). The company has a market capitalization of £909.19 million and a PE ratio of 72.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($16.12) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.86) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Simon Gibbins sold 58,379 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 987 ($13.04), for a total transaction of £576,200.73 ($761,465.22).

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

