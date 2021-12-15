Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

