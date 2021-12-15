Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Stock Price Down 2%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.72. 12,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 23,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 268.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the period.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.