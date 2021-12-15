Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Diodes were worth $29,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,545,000 after buying an additional 110,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after buying an additional 59,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after buying an additional 166,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,794. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $113.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

