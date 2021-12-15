Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DDL. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.