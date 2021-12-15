Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,667 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 4.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.73. 63,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,795. The company has a market cap of $236.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

