Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $172.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

