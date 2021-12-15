Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $45.27

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.27, but opened at $43.68. Digimarc shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $707.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Digimarc by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 132.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Digimarc by 368.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

