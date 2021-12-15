Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $45.27

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.27, but opened at $43.68. Digimarc shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $707.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.
About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
