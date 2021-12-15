DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,958 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.82. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

