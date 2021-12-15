DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of DexCom worth $94,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,355,977 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $535.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $583.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.54. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

