DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 253.5% in November

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, an increase of 253.5% from the November 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

DEUZF remained flat at $$7.10 during trading on Wednesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

