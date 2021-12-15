Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTEGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of DTEGY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 315,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.