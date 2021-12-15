Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after acquiring an additional 377,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. 8,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,564. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $114.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

