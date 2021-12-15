Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $169.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

