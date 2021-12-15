Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $920,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.49. 1,179,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,082,057. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.73 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

