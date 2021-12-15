Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,523 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 215,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 189.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. 50,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

