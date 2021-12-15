Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 12,820 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.3% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,732 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 1,056,282 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

