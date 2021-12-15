Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,323 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 215,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
