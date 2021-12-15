Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,323 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 215,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

