Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading Down 3.8%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.34 and last traded at 1.34. 26,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 48,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 1.77.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of Helium and Oil & Gas properties. It holds interest in the projects HeliopolisHolbrook Basin Helium and Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit Oil And Gas. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

