DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,270,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,374,000 after buying an additional 141,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

