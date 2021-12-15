DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $88,349,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 755,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

